Allegiant announces seasonal routes to MYR from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that three new seasonal routes are coming this summer to Myrtle Beach International Airport: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Toledo, Ohio, and Stewart, New York.

According to a news release from the company, the routes will be operate nonstop service in the following locations and dates:

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - begins May 19, 2016 and ends Sept. 18, 2016

Toledo, Ohio - begins June 3, 2016 and ends Sept. 26, 2016

Stewart, New York - begins June 16, 2016 and ends Sept. 25, 2016

The routes will operate twice a week, and are expected to bring nearly 35,000 additional visitors to the area, according to the company.

Each of those run into mid-to-late September, during golf's busy season. Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Dean, who spoke at the announcement, says this is a goal. Officials want more of the seasonal flight airlines to stick around a little later in the year into the shoulder season.

They hope this isn't the last addition they announce in 2016.

"[We are] Hopeful that there could be another announcement this year about additional service, according to Dean. But right now our focus is on marketing what we have in 2016 and look forward to 2017 and soon we will have more than 20 million visitors coming to the Grand Strand and more than 1 million coming into our airport. That's a great sign of a positive growing economy."

Dean said so many tourists in Myrtle Beach arrive to the area by driving, and now a focus is shifting to the sky. The new markets will open up an untapped tourist base in each of these new destinations, inching MYR closer to one of its goals.

"2015, we had a record level of air service. More than 930 thousand passengers flew into our airport. And we're getting close to that million mark and we could reach that within the next two years."

The first 22 travelers to book these flights will receive full refunds on their round-trip airfare, the company announced. Allegiant is kicking off a “$1 Million Summer” campaign, pledging to give away $1 million in airfare through the end of the summer.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.