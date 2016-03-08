Bikers lead family on Anthony Frye's last ride

Bikers to meet for Anthony Frye last ride (Source: Friends of Anthony Frye)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Bikers met Tuesday morning in honor of Anthony Frye, who died in a fatal crash last week. Bikers met at the Donny's on 3rd Avenue and led the family of Frye on his last ride.

Frye was a Coastal Carolina graduate and died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 501.

A vigil was held Sunday night. Family, friends and the community came together to remember the life of Frye. To view coverage from the vigil, visit here.

