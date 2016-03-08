Severe Weather Awareness Week: Making the most of the First Alert Weather App

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The WMBF First alert weather app is useful every day, but it can be lifesaving during severe weather. You need to make sure it’s set up with the correct settings to make the most of the useful tools.

First, start in your phone or tablet’s settings. Make sure you are getting push alerts from the app. Now, open the WMBF First Alert Weather App and set your location or have it use your current location. You can do this by clicking on the drop down arrow beside the location. Either select "Use My Current Location" or set a town to use.

Finally, go to the settings tab in the app (it looks like a gear wheel) and make sure the alerts are turned on. Notice it says warnings will come from the National Weather Service. This means you’ll get information about a warning in your area the minute it is issued. When that happens head to the safe area of your home or office immediately and turn on our live stream for the latest info.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.