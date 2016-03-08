Easter Egg Plunge comes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Registration is underway for the Easter Egg Plunge at Mary C. Recreation Center. The event for ages 5-12 begins at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 25. Admission is free.

Activities include meeting the Easter Bunny, diving for eggs in the pool, playing games, along with candy and prizes. To register, contact Ryan Caputo at 843-918-1476. Registration is required by March 24. The city advises to check in 15 minutes before the plunge.

