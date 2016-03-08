Victim beaten unconscious by two men at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man was beaten unconscious by two men at Broadway at the Beach early Monday morning, and according to the police report, three security guards watched it happen without trying to detain anyone.

Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to Broadway at the Beach at about 2:50 a.m. Monday, and were flagged down by the victim, who claimed he had been jumped by a group of men, the report states. The victim told police that a man came up to him and asked, “Are you a fighter?” The man also made a comment about the victim’s "cauliflowered" ears.

The victim said he was a fighter, but he did not want any trouble. The man then said, “We got a tough guy here,” and took a fighting stance, the victim told police. The victim also took a fighting stance, and began to fight. Another suspect came from the left and struck the victim in the back of the head, the report states. The victim was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground. The suspects and their friends advanced towards the victim, and then left the area.

Police went to the Broadway at the Beach security office and watched surveillance video of the incident. The video shows a large group of people “who appear to engaging in a verbal confrontation,” the report states. Three security officers are seen in the video watching the confrontation unfold.

At about 2:18 a.m., the fight begins, and two officers attempt to step in between the suspect and the victim, the report states. Then, the other suspect approached the victim from the left and struck him in the back of the head. The crowd advanced toward the victim, then both suspects and the crowd left the scene and engaged in “celebratory actions,” the report states. Two security guards escorted the suspects and crowd away from the area.

“At no point [do] any of the security officers on scene attempt to detain any of the parties involved,” the report states. One security guard “does not engage any parties involved at any point and does not appear to help the victim in any way.”

The victim told police that his wallet was missing, but did not know if it was stolen during the confrontation.

Police also spoke to the victim’s friend, who corroborated the victim’s story, and said he stood over the victim to protect himself and his unconscious friend.

