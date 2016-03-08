Hartsville Police announce active shooter training with Coker Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville Police announce active shooter training with Coker College

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Active shooter training at Coker College Active shooter training at Coker College

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Police Department will be participating in an upcoming active shooter training scenario with Coker College on March 9 with the goal of improving readiness for these types of events. 

The Hartsville Police Department said this event may cause traffic congestion and detours around the Coker Campus during the exercise. HPD said please watch for officers’ instructions and avoid the campus area if possible.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly