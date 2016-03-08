Hartsville Police announce active shooter training with Coker College

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Police Department will be participating in an upcoming active shooter training scenario with Coker College on March 9 with the goal of improving readiness for these types of events.

The Hartsville Police Department said this event may cause traffic congestion and detours around the Coker Campus during the exercise. HPD said please watch for officers’ instructions and avoid the campus area if possible.

