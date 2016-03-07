Last person to finish Myrtle Beach Marathon still comes up big - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Last person to finish Myrtle Beach Marathon still comes up big

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Ray Moses crosses the finish line at Saturday's Myrtle Beach Marathon. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page) Ray Moses crosses the finish line at Saturday's Myrtle Beach Marathon. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The person who finished last during Saturday’s 19th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon still had plenty to be proud of.

According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, 81-year-old Ray Moses of Huntsville, Ala., finished the marathon in just under seven hours and 40 minutes.

It was his 91st marathon.

