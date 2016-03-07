Last person to finish Myrtle Beach Marathon still comes up big

Ray Moses crosses the finish line at Saturday's Myrtle Beach Marathon. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The person who finished last during Saturday’s 19th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon still had plenty to be proud of.

According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, 81-year-old Ray Moses of Huntsville, Ala., finished the marathon in just under seven hours and 40 minutes.

It was his 91st marathon.

