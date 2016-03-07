Meeting to focus on Ocean Boulevard parking issues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There will be a public input meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. about recommendations for extra parking along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

“Lots of cars! It is hard to find a parking place, especially on Saturday and Sunday,” exclaimed Linda Walker, who lives along the Golden Mile for part of the year.

People who live along the “Golden Mile” have voiced concerns about there not being enough parking along Ocean Boulevard and the avenues north of the Entertainment District. This lack of parking is causing safety concerns not only for drivers, but also for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

“More people, more cars. Sometimes it just brings more problems,” said Walker.

In February, there was a council workshop that discussed some possible resolutions. One idea was to add paid parking spots along the west side of Ocean Boulevard from 31st to 52nd Avenues North, but not allow parking along the east side. Another idea was to only allow drivers with city parking decals to park on the avenues.

“If there were so many cars, it would be really hectic,” said Samantha Badia, who is visiting from New York. “I don’t know, I wouldn’t want to come during that time.”

Tuesday’s meeting will go over some of the ideas being proposed and look to public input for more insight. This meeting will be at the police department on Oak Street at 6:00 p.m.

