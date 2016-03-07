West Florence Fire Department receives $20,000 in state funding for new equipment

The West Florence Fire Department received $20,000 in state funds for new equipment. (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina State Sen. Hugh Leatherman was in Florence Monday evening and presented the West Florence Fire Department a check for $20,000.

According to Capt. Anthony Fox, public information officer for the WFFD, the state funds will go toward purchasing the necessary equipment needed to outfit a new pumper.

That vehicle will be housed at the future WFFD station No. 4 on Hoffmeyer Road later this year, Fox said.

The station is expected to be completed and staffed by both career personnel and volunteers by the end of the summer. It will serve the greater Hoffmeyer Road area.

