Horry County police seek suspects involved in theft of tires and rims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for two men believed to be responsible for stealing over $35,000 in tires and rims.

According to information on the HCPD’s Facebook page, the theft occurred at Myrtle Beach Automotive Mercedes/BMW on Jason Boulevard on March 7, between 4 and 5 a.m. One of the men is described as wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap, and carrying a military-style backpack.

Investigators are also looking for a 2016 Dodge Caravan believed to have been used in the theft.

Anyone with information can call the HCPD’s tip line at (843) 915-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

