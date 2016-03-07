Horry County police seek suspects involved in theft of tires and - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police seek suspects involved in theft of tires and rims

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Horry County police are looking for suspects involved in the theft of tires and rims. (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook page)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for two men believed to be responsible for stealing over $35,000 in tires and rims.

According to information on the HCPD’s Facebook page, the theft occurred at Myrtle Beach Automotive Mercedes/BMW on Jason Boulevard on March 7, between 4 and 5 a.m. One of the men is described as wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap, and carrying a military-style backpack.

Investigators are also looking for a 2016 Dodge Caravan believed to have been used in the theft.

Anyone with information can call the HCPD’s tip line at (843) 915-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

