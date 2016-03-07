Southbound traffic diverted following motorcycle accident near backgate intersection

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Traffic in the southbound lane of the U.S. 17 Bypass near the Farrow Parkway and S.C. 707 intersection in Myrtle Beach was being diverted to the frontage road as emergency crews responded to an accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website indicates the accident involves injuries. It happened at 7:14 p.m. on Monday.

A WMBF News reporter got footage of the scene and a motorcycle can be seen in the road.

