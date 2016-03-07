Two charged following police chase Monday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Following a Monday police chase in Darlington that ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the rear of a semitrailer, two men are now facing drug charges.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Michael J. Yarborough, 30, of Scranton, was charged with: possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school; broken seal inside a motor vehicle; and allowing an unauthorized driver to drive a motor vehicle.

Additionally, Matthew J Ross, 29, of Pamplico, was charged with: possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school; simple possession of marijuana; failure to stop for a blue light; broken seal inside a motor vehicle; allowing an unauthorized driver to drive a motor vehicle; and littering.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd previously said the incident started after law enforcement tried to pull the driver over for a minor traffic violation.

As the chase continued, something was thrown out of the vehicle, according to Byrd. Deputies followed the car into the city of Darlington and then back out into areas within the county.

The driver then struck the rear wheels of the semitrailer, bringing the chase to an end.

Neither the driver or the passenger were injured, according to the Facebook post. Deputies reportedly found five grams of cocaine, one gram of marijuana and over $1,500 in cash inside the vehicle.

