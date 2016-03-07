Family alleges golf cart sparked fire that killed couple in 2014

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – A lawsuit has been filed against the manufacturers of a golf cart that allegedly sparked a deadly 2014 fire at a three-story Garden City vacation rental property which killed two people and injured four children.

The plaintiffs are family members of the two victims and the parents of the four minors who were hurt in the April 20, 2014 blaze. A Club Car golf cart was determined to be the fire’s origin point, according to the lawsuit.

Melissa Lamb, 38, of Timmonsville, died in the fire. Her husband, Joel Lamb Jr., 48, later succumbed to injuries he sustained jumping from an upper level to escape the blaze.

The plaintiffs have brought the suit against Club Car, LLC and Curtis Instruments, Inc., the two companies listed as being responsible for designing and assembling the golf cart’s electronic system and components.

In the early morning hours of April 20, 2014, the electrical systems and components within the golf cart started arcing and sparking while the vehicle was charging, the lawsuit stated. The fire spread from the ground floor garage to other parts of the home.

The plaintiffs requested a jury trial and asked for actual and compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages, “in an amount sufficient to keep such wrongful conduct from being repeated,” according to the lawsuit.

Kevin Dean, an attorney with Motley Rice LLC in Mt. Pleasant who is representing the plaintiffs, said the family hopes the suit will bring more answers to these problems and save other families from suffering a similar tragedy.

“The family remains in our thoughts and prayers, especially as we approach the two-year anniversary of Joel and Melissa Lamb’s tragic deaths,” said Dean via email. “While we are in the initial stages of discovery in this case, we believe that there is a serious electrical problem with certain types of golf carts.”

Read the entire lawsuit below:

