Deadline for agencies to submit body camera policies is Monday

The deadline was Monday for state law enforcement agencies to submit body camera policies in an effort to receive funding for the cameras. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina law enforcement agencies either trying to get the funds for body cameras or looking for reimbursement for money spent on them had an important deadline to meet Monday.

They were required statewide to submit a body camera policy for all officers or deputies to follow in order to get the funding.

Policies have to be reviewed and approved by the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council. Every agency must specify which officers are required to wear body cameras, when the cameras should be activated, restrictions on use and how long recordings are kept.

The council provided a minimum guideline of requirements. However, an agency can add to it.

For instance, the minimum guidelines stipulate body cameras will be worn only during official law enforcement duties.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department added in its policy, among other things, a restriction for body cameras to record on the courtroom unless approved by a judge.

"If they want to go above that, I think that's good," according to Tim Brumett, who works in Myrtle Beach. "As long as they set a minimum. As long as everybody has to follow the same standard up to a point. And if they want to go over and above that, that's great."

Maj. Florence McCants, spokesperson for the LETC, said the council has already received policies for 240 agencies in the state, out of about 320.

The Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff's Office and the Myrtle Beach Police Department have all submitted their policies.

McCants said they met the minimum standards, and each already has body cameras on officers.

Read the guidelines for body cameras below:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.