(WMBF) - Warmer weather continues to move-in this week with temperatures approaching 80 degrees!

High pressure is firmly in control of our weather meaning sunny and rain-free weather for much of this week. It will also allow temperatures to steadily warm through the week. Monday will be the coldest day with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s.

The 70s return on Tuesday and will last all the way into the weekend! The Grand Strand will hold in the lower 70s but inland areas will approach 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The only changes in the seven-day forecast is to introduce some shower chances for Saturday and Sunday. Not expecting widespread rainfall but some showers will be around.

