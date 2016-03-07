Richard Skipper seeks seat in SC Senate

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Businessman Richard Skipper is seeking a seat in the South Carolina Senate and expected to speak in Florence Tuesday.

Skipper has owned and operated a local insurance agency for 25 years in Florence. He is a dedicated Christian and active in Cornerstone Baptist Church. Skipper currently serves as Chairman of the Florence County Republican Party.

Skipper is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the Florence Veterans Park.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.