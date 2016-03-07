Police: Man holds knife at woman, demands money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Officers were dispatched to 33rd Avenue North on March 6, in reference to a man who allegedly held a woman up at knife point.

Upon arriving, officers talked to the victim who said she was home with her daughter and her daughter left to go to work. The victim went into the front room of her home to play a game on her computer, while on the computer the suspect arrived to the scene and said, "it's me, I'm home."

The victim saw the suspect in the doorway and didn't think anything of it because she thought he was just going to his room.

Reports say she continued to play her game and felt the suspect grab her hair, pull her head back and when she looked up the suspect was holding a blue kitchen knife. She asked what he wanted and he said, "I want money." He then grabbed her by the right forearm and pulled her into the bedroom.

The victim grabbed her purse as the suspect pointed the knife at her demanding $200. She wrote the suspect a check as he was pointing the knife at her, then went through her wallet and took out all of the money.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Keith Bernard James. Myrtle Beach Police records say James is being charged with armed robbery while armed or allegedly armed, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

