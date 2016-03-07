Grammy award winner to perform at Forestbrook Elementary, St. James High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Forestbrook Elementary and St. James High School will welcome two-time Grammy Award winner, Bill Harley to perform at the schools on Monday, March 14.

Harley will first perform at the Elementary School for students during the day and move to the High School at night.

The High School performance will be open to the public. Tickets are $3.00 each and will be sold at the school through Friday. This performance is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

