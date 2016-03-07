Scott Pyle to announce District 33 seat intentions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scott Pyle, president and owner of Pyle Financial Services will be formally announcing his intentions to seek the Republican nomination for the District 33 seat in the South Carolina Senate.

Senator Luke A. Rankin currently holds the District 33 seat, he is a Republican member of the South Carolina State, representing District 33. He was first elected to the chamber in 1992.

Pyle's announcement will be made at the Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse at 12 p.m. Monday.

