CanAm Days taking place in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Downtown Alive will welcome visitors to Downtown Conway for the CanAm Days taking place on March 16 & 17. Visitors can explore the unique riverwalk, tour the Waccamaw River, visit the Horry County Museum, observe glass blowing and more.

A complete list of activities is available at conwayalive.com.

For more information contact the Conway Visitor Center at 843 248 6260.

