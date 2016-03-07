CanAm Days taking place in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CanAm Days taking place in Conway

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Downtown Alive will welcome visitors to Downtown Conway for the CanAm Days taking place on March 16 & 17. Visitors can explore the unique riverwalk, tour the Waccamaw River, visit the Horry County Museum, observe glass blowing and more.

 A complete list of activities is available at conwayalive.com.  

For more information contact the Conway Visitor Center at 843 248 6260. 

