Vigil held for Conway man killed on motorcycle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A vigil was held Sunday night for a man killed while riding his motorcycle on Highway 501 last week.

More than 70 friends and family members gathered near the crash site to remember Anthony Frye.

Frye, 27, of Conway, died in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

He was driving his motorcycle at the time and was wearing a helmet.

The vigil was coordinated by the Alpha Breed Motorcycle Club. They wanted to use the vigil as an opportunity to raise awareness for motorcycle safety and encourage bikers to wear helmets and ask drivers to be vigilant.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help with funeral costs. Those who want to donate can do so by clicking here.

