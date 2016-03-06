MBPD: Man robs 'Royal Cleaners' with weapon, gets away with cash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities with the Myrtle Beach Police Department need your help identifying this man.

Photos posted on facebook Sunday night show a man police believe entered Royal Cleaners off N Kings Highway with a weapon and demanded money from the register.

Authorities say he took an undisclosed amount of money from the store and then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information as to this person's identity, his whereabouts, or any other information that would help identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843)918-1382.

