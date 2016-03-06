Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado safety at work

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) This week is severe weather awareness week across the Carolinas and the First Alert Weather Team is dedicated to keeping you safe during any kind of severe weather.

Most people know what to do in the event of a tornado that occurs at home, but what about the steps you need to take if a tornado strikes while you're at work? In most cases, the same precautions need to be taken. The most interior room within the building offers the most protection from the flying debris created by tornadoes. Most of the time that will be a bathroom, break room or conference room. This is especially important for buildings with large, flat roofs. These types of roofs are very vulnerable to damage from high winds.

Your workplace should have a severe weather action plan or a safe place that is clearly labeled in the event of severe weather. If not, talk to your employer and find out what the best place is. If you work in a building with multiple levels, remember to try and get to the lowest level if it is safe to do so. Also, never take the elevator when severe weather is around.

No matter when severe weather strikes, you need to be prepared and be ready. Continue to follow WMBF News throughout the week so you can hear the rest of the tips we have for you.

For up to the second warnings, watches and important information about severe weather, download the free WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved