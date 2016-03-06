Temporary lane closures expected on Fred Nash Blvd Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said drivers can expect temporary lane closures along a portion of Fred Nash Boulevard beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

A contractor, Southern Asphalt, will be widening the shoulders along this section in preparation for repaving in a few weeks. Work on the other section of Fred Nash Boulevard, off Farrow Parkway, is wrapping up. The new road, complete with traffic circle, should be open in a week or so, weather permitting.

We will continue bringing updates as they become available.

