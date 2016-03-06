West Florence Fire Department construction progresses

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Construction for the new West Florence Fire Department is progressing. West Florence Fire-Rescue held their groundbreaking of Station 4 on February 26th, 2016.

According to Captain Anthony B Fox, this station will serve the greater Hoffmeyer Road area and will be staffed by both full time firefighters and volunteer firefighters. Fox said once Station #4 is placed in service, the entire West Florence Fire District will have a fire station within five miles of any residence or business, as a result response times will be faster.

Currently the WFFD serves a resident population of 25,000 in a 35 square mile area.

The department posted a video on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon of the site progression.

Video credit: Batallion Chief Justin Dustin Fails.

