West Florence Fire Department construction progresses - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence Fire Department construction progresses

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
West Florence Fire Department groundbreaking (Source: Anthony Fox ) West Florence Fire Department groundbreaking (Source: Anthony Fox )
(Source; West Florence Fire Department) (Source; West Florence Fire Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Construction for the new West Florence Fire Department is progressing. West Florence Fire-Rescue held their groundbreaking of Station 4 on February 26th, 2016. 

According to Captain Anthony B Fox, this station will serve the greater Hoffmeyer Road area and will be staffed by both full time firefighters and volunteer firefighters. Fox said once Station #4 is placed in service, the entire West Florence Fire District will have a fire station within five miles of any residence or business, as a result response times will be faster.

Currently the WFFD serves a resident population of 25,000 in a 35 square mile area.

The department posted a video on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon of the site progression. 

Video credit: Batallion Chief Justin Dustin Fails.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly