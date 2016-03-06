Five new Horry County Schools under construction

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Five new schools are under construction in Horry County and all projects are expected to be complete for the opening of the 2017-2018 school year. The Horry County Board of Education approved the construction on November 23, 2015.

Myrtle Beach Middle School will be replaced for grades 6-8 and will include 170,918 square foot of space and a $46.5 million dollar budget. The two-story middle school will be built at the coroner of 29th Ave. North and Oak Street, which is the site of the former Myrtle Beach Elementary School and has been used as the Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center since the construction of Myrtle Beach Elementary School on 29th Avenue. Horry County Schools said the learning center site will be demolished and the new middle school will be built. The current middle school will be converted into the new location for Myrtle Beach Intermediate School.

Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board approved the plans for the school on March 17. The board called the plans a home run.

The design team said it was going for a Coastal feel with the designs, and that each school would be similar. The entire roof of the building will be covered with solar panels which will power the school. Lighting inside will be all LED.

The school board carefully chose the coloring of the building to compliment Myrtle Beach High School's green and gold The design team said it also put a focus on parking and minimizing traffic on Oak Street.

"We believe that the costs to run these school and to maintain these schools, particularly from the energy standpoint, will be considerably less," explained Derrick Mozingo of Mozingo & Wallace Architects, which is the firm in charge of the design. "Like we said these schools will produce more energy than they will burn. They will utilize- we think- it's going to be a wonderful learning environment for the kids."

Socastee Middle School will have a new two-story building built off Hwy 17 bypass and Esso Road. The new facility will relive overcrowding at Forestbrook Middle School with 150,00 square feet and a $42.5 million budget.

Carolina Forest Middle School will be built, adding capacity for overcrowding in the Carolina Forest attendance area. The two-story middle school for 1,200 students will be built off Carolina Forest Boulevard. A $45.9 million budget was approved and the new school will have 170,918 square feet for grades 6-8.

St. James Intermediate School will have 170,918 square foot for grades 5-6. The new two-story school will be built on property adjacent to Burgess Elementary School, which will add capacity to both the feeder elementary school and St. James Middle School and relieve a grade level from both sending and receiving schools. Budget was approved for $47.7 million.

Socastee Elementary was approved for a $37.9 million dollar budget, which includes a 120,230 square feet of space. The new school will be built off Highway 707 in Socastee and replace the current out-dated facility located next to Socastee High School.

To view a map of the school construction sites, visit here.

