Barefoot Boathouse ready for tourist season

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Barefoot Boathouse in North Myrtle Beach is open for business and ready for the 2016 season.

The Boathouse opened in the summer of 2015 at the old Dirty Dons building right behind Barefoot Landing. The owners said the Boathouse is a family owned laid back atmosphere type of restaurant.

Manager Judith Bowe said not many people know about the Boathouse because of the new location at 2051 Bridgeview Court. Bowe said they just opened last year and their primary focus was organization and this year they hope to focus on bringing more business.

The restaurant has a full size bar, outdoor fireplace, large patios, volleyball courts, live entertainment and boating views. Food on the menu includes seafood, salads, burgers, steaks, items for the kids and many more.

Bands that are interested in playing at the restaurant can contact Judy Bowe at 945-380-6300.

