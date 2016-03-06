Fire crews respond to structure fire off Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire off Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach. Smoke could be seen billowing from doors cut open at the "Premier Laundry and Linen Supply" building.

Multiple engines were on scene as of 12:30 a.m.

Fire marshal Bruce Arnel said the fire started inside the laundry processing center near the dryer area and it's not certain what caused the fire, but it did not appear to be suspicious.

Heavy damage occurred inside the warehouse and no injuries were reported.

Arnel said crews will investigate more in the upcoming week.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.