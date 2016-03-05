Brunswick larceny suspect caught by detectives

BRUNSWICK, NC (WMBF) - A larceny suspect was caught after he entered the Sunny Side Up Diner in Calabash Friday and requested the cashier make him change for $100, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video shows the suspect starting to request different denominations, similar to what is known as 'quick-changing.' Reports say he left the diner with his original $100 and additional cash. He was also suspected of doing the same thing before at the owner's restaurant in SC.

The BCSO said Saturday that detectives identified the suspect and investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.