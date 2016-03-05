Police say missing Darlington woman found

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department needed help searching for a missing woman Saturday. According to Major Carlos Raines, the woman lives in a residential home in Darlington called Lutheran Services Carolinas. Police say she was found Saturday evening.

Raines said the residential group went to Walmart in Florence and Billie Jo Gagliostro went to the restroom, then the electronic area when contact was lost.

Video from the store showed Gagliostro leaving Walmart and making a right towards West Florence High School. Video also showed her near the intersection, however video did not pick up which direction she was traveling at that time.

Raines said she was vulnerable, needed assistance and was on medication that she took Saturday. Raines also said she has tried to evade care takers in the past and has tried to hide and get away.

Gagliostro was found Saturday night after someone saw the news and reported it, according to Florence Police.

