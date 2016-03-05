Horry Fire crews battle small brush fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Fire crews battle small brush fire

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Horry County Fire (Source: Raycom Media) Horry County Fire (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire crews responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon on Rodney Road.

Lt. Brian VanAernem said the fire was in the woods and no flames were showing upon arriving. 

VanAernem said no evacuations were ordered. 

