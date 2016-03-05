Coroner identifies bicyclist killed on US-501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist on US-501 near Jason Boulevard Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

According to the SCHP, a pick-up truck was pulling a trailer and traveling south on US-501. A bicyclist attempted to cross US-501 and ran into the trailer resulting in a fatality. Two left lanes on US-501 South were closed due to the accident.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Witte from Myrtle Beach. Witte was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Highway Patrol said no charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.