Successful day for the 2016 Myrtle Beach Marathon

And they're off. Runners trying to make it to the finish line (Source: Susan Greer)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of Marathon and Half Marathon participants lined up early Saturday morning to complete their goals right here in Myrtle Beach. The race stretched out across Ocean Blvd and Market Common, and fans were everywhere cheering them along.

The city had barricades all over the roads and lanes were closed so the runners would have the right of way. Security was pretty tight, everywhere you looked there was a police officer around. Officers were on foot, bike and vehicles all over the roads.

First Aid stations were available throughout the course and several stations had water and powerade.

Not everyone could run in the race due to disabilities, but they were able to participate and start off the race in their bikes. Several inspirational signs were posted throughout the course, one sign said, "This pain is nothing compare to a kidney stone." Another sign at the 3 mile mark said, "Lebron would be cramped by now." Towards the end of the race one runner wrote on his shirt, " I am running for my mother who passed away March 2, 2016."

One runner from Concord, NC ran with a 25-pound ball to raise awareness for Autism, see the full story.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said, "The end of the marathon is upon us. We have had another successful event. We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to next year!"

Drone footage video courtesy of Keenan Ford.

