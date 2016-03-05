Report: Man assaulted in Golden Corral parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a robbery and assault Friday night. The victim told police the incident allegedly took place after eating dinner at the Golden Corral.

Reports say upon finishing dinner, the victim left his red moped in the parking lot and walked across the street to Walmart. When he returned back to the parking lot he saw two black males standing by his moped and approached him demanding money.

The victim said both suspects were wearing all black and the first suspect was holding a black handgun. Reports say the second suspect allegedly punched him on his left cheek and at that time both suspects assaulted the victim.

According to police reports the suspects were able to get away after taking $410 in cash, a back pack, and miscellaneous items.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.