Princess Gala turnout benefits American Red Cross

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Seventh Annual Princess Gala was held Saturday to benefit the American Red Cross of Eastern South Carolina. The event was held at the Market Common presented by Marshall Light & Sound Rental Inc.

The Gala began with breakfast with storybook princesses from the Character Company and their fairy godmother at Travinia Italian Kitchen. The royal breakfast was followed by a parade led by Medieval Times Knights and Squires through the Market Common and ended at the red carpet entrance to Grand 14 to meet Prince Charming and enjoy a princess movie.

Photos were taken, snacks, cupcakes and other goodies were available for the little prince and princesses.

All money raised through ticket sales benefits the local Red Cross.

Haley Castleberry, who played the role of Princess Rapunzel, said helping and entertaining the children was just as rewarding to her as it was to them.

