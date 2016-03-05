Chez Joey owner denies sexual conduct allegations at his business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The four suspects arrested on Thursday for alleged sex acts with two four year old children remain behind bars. 45 year old, Anthony Strickland, 55 year old, Peter Spirakis, 30 year old, Ambrose Heavener, 29 year old, Lindsey Honeycutt, all being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and engaging a child for sexual performance. Bond was denied for three out of the four suspects – the fourth waived his right to a bond hearing.

Chez Joey, a strip club here off Seaboard Street is the business being tied to the charges of criminal sexual conduct with the minors, and two of the suspects are former employees here. The owner of Chez Joey is speaking out about the allegations. He said the last thing he wants is for people to think he or his business had anything to do with this incident, and said he is not in charge of the personal lives of his employees. He is choosing not to identify himself at this time.

“I want the attention to be focused where it needs to be focused. You know accusations can be made all day long, you know show us what the actual charges are, what’s there against us.”

He says the club and his employees have been receiving threats and says the entire club is under audio and video surveillance at all times. He says there is no way children could be allowed inside the business without no one knowing or seeing.

“It’s virtually 99.9999 percent impossible, so we’ll let the wills of justice turn or whatever. We should have due process, we should be able to find out the charges and the allegations and go from there and I think we have enough evidence on our side that shows yes or no that that stuff happened and I think it’ll come out very quickly. Right now we have someone saying something silly and making a big deal about it, so that’s where we’re at.”

He did say, Chez Joey is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

Jackie Chattaj, a business owner right down the street from Chez Joey said the entire incident has been negatively affecting all the businesses along there. “Any business in the Grand Strand that would allow something this awful to happen, it has to be no question of not maybe or yes, if it really did happen it needs to be shut down immediately. No ifs, ands, or butts.”

The owner will speak on camera about this once the investigation is over. He believes he is a victim of something that never happened here. All four suspects will stay in jail until charges are final and their bond will be set in circuit court.

