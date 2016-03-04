Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach closed Monday

There is already a structure being built behind green fencing on the property. The new Wal-Mart gas station will be directly on the corner, and there will be a new entrance from Oak Forest Lane. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Part of Oak Forest Lane will be closed Monday so that crews can add water and sewer taps for a new gas station at the corner of Oak Forest Lane and Seaboard Street. The road will be closed from Seaboard Street up to the Wal-Mart entrance.

The spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, Mark Kruea, said that the closure will start around 7:00 a.m. and will last until around 4:00 p.m. The closure will only be for Monday. After this, Kruea said the rest of the construction will be done on Wal-Mart’s property.

There is already a structure being built behind green fencing on the property. The new Wal-Mart gas station will be directly on the corner, and there will be a new entrance from Oak Forest Lane.

"That is a busy location,” said Kruea. “And that busyness was part of the discussion. Wal-Mart wanted to put a fuel station on that corner. We figured out a way to make that possible, but keep in mind that one road is going to be closed for a little while on Monday."

The Seaboard entrance to the Wal-Mart will still be open through the closure.

Kruea said construction progress is moving along for the new Wal-Mart Neighborhood Markets at 38th Avenue North and near the Market Common. The road closure on Fred Nash Boulevard should be ending soon.

"Fred Nash is basically on schedule,” said Kruea. “Final paving is occurring right now. Essentially, we'll need to put in some markings done on the pavement once it's done. But that traffic circle should be opening literally within days. It's very close to being finished."

Kruea said the 17th Avenue South Neighborhood Market is not seeing much progress right now, because Wal-Mart is still finalizing a contractor.

