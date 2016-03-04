Runners take to the streets for annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The sounding gun for the 19th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon will go off mighty early Saturday morning, and Myrtle Beach police are offering tips for navigating the roads.

The annual 26.2-mile race will close down major thoroughfares in the city including parts of Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard and Grissom and Farrow parkways. There will be some route changes in The Market Common area. Runners will be funneled up Farrow Parkway, then follow Howard Street, then cross over to Reed Street, and then run back down Farrow and out to 17 Business to continue to race.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby recommends avoiding 21st through 29th avenues north on Grissom Parkway at all costs on Saturday morning. Routes that will be clear to use as detour routes on Saturday include Oak Street, parts of Kings Highway and the U.S. 17 Bypass. Northbound Ocean Boulevard will be open for runners only.

Information on road conditions during the race can be found using an interactive map.

