Another victim of child sex suspect speaks out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Panteleimon Spirakis, one of the four suspects accused of sexual assault against two 4-year-old children, was arrested back in 2005 for lewd act on a minor.

Spirakis was convicted in 2008 and would serve two years in prison, plus five years probation. The victim was an 11-year-old girl at the time. A woman who reached out to WMBF News said she is the mother of the victim, who is now 23 years old.

Terry Wilson-Straka said the case itself is shocking, but she's not surprised. She added that she learned from social media that Spirakis was arrested for allegedly doing what he did to her daughter.

"There weren't really any signals or signs until I looked back later on. There were no signals or signs but I absolutely believed her from the moment it was brought to my attention," stated the emotional mother.

Wilson-Straka said she knew it would only be a matter of time before he would be arrested again.

"There was a pattern that would only get progressively worse and with his sentencing it was very minimal," she said.

What was inflicted on her family emotionally tore them apart. But over the years, they have gotten through the pain and shame.

"You don't let them steal your joy or life," explained Wilson-Straka.

The mother of three said she is no longer living in shame and plans to speak out more about what happened to make sure the convicted sex offender remains in jail.

"There is no rehabilitation, I don't care what anyone else says. There is no rehabilitation for a child molester. There isn't, none," said Wilson-Straka.

Because of his conviction in the previous case, Spirakis is a registered sex offender. He was still on probation at the time of his most recent arrest on Thursday.

Peter O'Boyle, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon, said they have issued a warrant for his arrest based on evidence Spirakis violated the terms of his sex offender probation.

O'Boyle said they have evidence that shows he failed to refrain from having contact with anyone under the age of 16 and he also failed to refrain from a sexual oriented business, particularly the strip club.

Boyle said his probation sentence would have ended on Sept. 29, 2016.

Arrest records show Spirakis was arrested for domestic violence in 2004. In 2008, he was arrested again for marijuan possession.

Neither arrest, however, resulted in conviction.

