UPDATE: Search for suspect temporarily suspended in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have temporarily suspended a Lake City manhunt for a suspect who fled on foot early early Friday evening, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Nunn previously said the suspect took off from Salters Street in Lake City.

No details have been released at this time as to what the person was initially going to be charged with, or when the search will resume.

