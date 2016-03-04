S.C. Highway Patrol seeking vehicle involved in Horry County hit-and-run

Troopers are looking for this vehicle. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a February hit-and-run in Horry County.

The incident happened at 8:10 a.m., on Feb. 4, when a vehicle heading north on S.C. 90 near S.C. 22 struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene.

SCHP troopers are searching for a white dump truck that was pulling a trailer with a John Deere tractor and a small track hoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCHP at (803) 896-9621 or (800) 768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.