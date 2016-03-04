Darlington County deputies arrest two trying to steal four-wheeler, other yard items

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Friday after allegedly trying to steal a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, three utility trailers, a riding lawnmower and other lawn equipment from a home in Darlington’s Wachovia Hills subdivision.

Shawn Wesley Stancliff, 36, of Little River, and Tracey Lynn Valladares, 35, of Sumter, were both charged with third-degree burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal conspiracy, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Both were booked into the Darlington County Detention Center.

Deputies were called to the subdivision after getting a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When deputies arrived, they allegedly located a pickup truck with the four-wheeler on the back in the yard of a neighborhood home.

Additionally, the suspects were seen trying to take the other items, according to the DCSO.

