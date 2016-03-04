Myrtle Beach restaurant gets 'A' grade, in spite of live roaches found in kitchen

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple Grand Strand restaurants scraped by with an “A” grade after getting scores of 88 from the Department of Health and Environmental Control on this week’s Restaurant Scorecard, including one where live roaches were found in the kitchen.

Starting in Little River, Carbone's Steak and Seafood on Highway 17 got one of the 88s. Inspectors took points off because the screen on the back door needed to be fixed, food was found stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, and the exterior sides of the cooking equipment had grease buildup.

In North Myrtle Beach, Rockefellers Raw on Highway 17 bar also got an 88. Inspectors say there was a dirty potato slicer, and the floor under the bar coolers were dirty.

In Myrtle Beach, Black Thai on Main Street also got an 88. There were live roaches in the kitchen and prep areas. Plus, shelving and counters were dirty the in kitchen, and old food particles and grime were seen in prep areas.



Now to the good news for the week: Dockside Restaurant in Murrells Inlet got a 98 in their health inspection, Chicago Pizza in Surfside Beach got a 98, and Liberty Steakhouse and Brewery in Broadway at the Beach got a 98 as well.

View the full inspection reports for this week’s restaurants below:

