Georgetown County law enforcement arrest three on drug charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three men have been arrested and charged on a number of drug charges.

According to press releases from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Collin Toddy Blythe, 49, was charged with distribution of a schedule II substance, distribution of a controlled substance within a half mile of a school or park and possession of marijuana, second offense.

Blythe is accused of distributing schedule II pills within a half mile of the McDonald Elementary School, the release stated. Deputies with the GCSO and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 776 McDonald Road in Georgetown on Wednesday and made the arrest.

Additionally, Kneshon Pino, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking heroin, third offense; distribution of heroin, third offense; PWID crack and marijuana, third offense; distributing a controlled substance within a half mile of a school or park; driving under suspension, seventh offense; and being a habitual traffic offender with two active Georgetown County bench warrants.

According to the release, Pino was listed as a significant drug dealer in Georgetown County.

Agents conducting street level surveillance operations on Liberty Street in the city limits of Georgetown reportedly observed Pino conducting a drug deal. Law enforcement approached and ultimately arrested him.

Pino, aka “Squirrel,” reportedly had $2,000 worth of heroin in his possession, along with crack, marijuana, cash, digital scales and packaging materials.

The third man arrested was Malcolm Cromedy, 39, who was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, third offense; distribution of heroin, second offense; possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offense; driving under suspension, third offense; and being a habitual traffic offender.

According to the release, Cromedy was seen driving a vehicle and taking part in “suspicious activity,” as observed by agents conducting street level surveillance operations.

The suspect was reportedly a suspended driver the agents were already investigating. Cromedy allegedly had a quantity of marijuana in his lap and a significant amount of heroin, in addition to a digital scale, cutting agents and packaging materials.

It is unknown at this time whether the three cases are connected.

