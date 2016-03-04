Bond denied for suspects accused of sex acts with two 4-year-old children

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bond was denied for three of the suspects who were arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in sex acts with two 4-year-old children; the fourth suspect waived his right to a bond hearing.

Panteleimon N. Spirakis had his right to a bond hearing waived, so there was no bond set for him Friday. A corrections officer told Spirakis he had to sit in the courtroom for a few minutes as the judge confirmed Spirakis' decision to waive his bond hearing, which Spirakis spoke out against as he entered the room due to cameras being inside of the courtroom.

Spirakis complied with the corrections officer and then left the courtroom when the judge gave his confirmation.

The other three suspects, Lindsey D. Honeycutt, Ambrose E. Heavener, and Anthony L. Strickland, appeared before an Horry County magistrate judge at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday at 3 p.m., where bond was denied on the charges stemming from allegations of sexual abuse of two 4-year-old children. Bond will have to be set at the circuit court level for all four suspects.

The suspects were visibly displeased at the presence of the media in the courtroom during their bond hearing, especially Honeycutt, who made rude hand gestures at the camera and told the corrections officer the media was invading her privacy.

The four suspects in this case are facing the following charges, according to an HCPD news release:

Lindsey D. Honeycutt, 29 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the First Degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

Ambrose E. Heavener, 30 years old, of Conway, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

Panteleimon N. Spirakis, 55 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

Anthony L. Strickland, 45 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

The four were taken into custody Thursday, several weeks after the two victims disclosed to police that they were forced to have sex with each other, their siblings and the suspects over a five-month period from December 2014 to April 2015, according to police reports.

The victims revealed to investigators that one of the locations of the sexual assaults was “the dance club,” which was later identified as Chez Joey, the strip club on Seaboard Street, where Honeycutt worked as a dancer, according to the victims.

