Crews officially clear land for the new Socastee Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools finally has all the land it needs for the new Socastee Elementary School.

The District announced plans to replace the old school last year, and soon you’ll see the construction start on the 20-acre plot of land.

The new school will be located on Socastee Boulevard in front of Folly Road, also known as Wall Estate. The current school is between the Socastee High school and drawbridge, and administrators say it was not built to be an elementary school. The school was built for a high school or middle school, but that hasn’t presented any issues.

Socastee Elementary Principal Krista Finklea explained how she’s excited about the move, but says she will miss the high-schoolers being able to walk right over and help tutor the kids.

“We’re just thankful for the opportunity and thankful for the community to help support the initiative so our students can have the best education that they can have,” said Finklea.

Traffic has usually been at a standstill when students are dismissed at Socastee Elementary, but now parents are more than excited for how that will change their commute. The land is just two minutes away from the current Socastee Elementary and will now make the morning and afternoon drop-offs much easier.

“We have a specific loop for parents just to be able to go right through the loop drop, their kids off, and go right back onto 707. So it should be a much easier transition in the mornings for parents.”

Although there has not been an official time line for when the construction will start, administrators say the plan is to open the new school in August 2017.

Administrators say the old school will not go to waste, and will potentially be used for extra space.