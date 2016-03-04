Coker College to host active shooter drill this month

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Coker College in Hartsville will hold a live-action active shooter drill on campus later this month.

The drill will take place over several hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, according to a press release.

It will run through an active shooter scenario in real time, allowing local agency representatives and Coker’s emergency operations team to act out response protocols as they would in a real emergency. About 40 volunteers, mainly Coker faculty, staff and students, will play the parts of both perpetrators and victims.

The drill is scheduled to take place during Coker’s spring break, so most students will be off campus and regular classes and programming will not be interrupted, the release stated. Nonetheless, Coker will have counseling services available after the drill for all volunteers and participants.

Hartsville residents should be aware and prepared for unusual activity and emergency vehicles on Coker’s campus related to the drill.

