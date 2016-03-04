Three more artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Veteran country artist Joe Nichols is the latest artist to be announced for the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach in June, along with two up-and-coming country music artists: Chase Bryant and Lauren Jenkins.

“Nichols started in the industry in 1996, but found major success with his second album titled Man with a Memory released in 2013,” according to a CCMF news release. “His single “The Impossible” went on to become No. 3 on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts (now called Hot Country songs charts). Man with a Memory earned Nichols a Top New Male Vocalist Award from the Academy of Country Music, three Grammy Award nominations and a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).”

Chase Bryant will join Nichols on the Coors Light Main Stage – here’s some more information from organizers about this young artist:

“Bryant’s musical upbringing led him down the path of becoming a country artist; his grandfather played piano for Roy Orbison’s first two bands. Bryant’s debut single "Take It On Back", hit the top 10 of Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The singer-songwriter has also opened for fellow CCMF headliner Tim McGraw on his 2015 Shotgun Rider Tour.”

The third artist to be announced on Friday is Texas native Lauren Jenkins.

“Jenkins left home at 15 to pursue her dream of becoming a star country artist,” the CCMF release states. “Her cover of Mötley Crüe’s “Looks That Kill” was her debut to the country world. Jenkins caught the attention of Billboard Magazine and was named to Billboard’s 10 Hot Country Artists to Watch in 2015. Jenkins will be performing on the Jack Daniel’s Fire Stage in June.”

The Carolina Country Music Fest is coming to the shores of Myrtle Beach from June 10 to 12, and will feature a blend of country headliners like Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line, as well as newcomers to the country music scene. Tickets to CCMF are available at www.CCMF.com, and the price will increase on March 11.

