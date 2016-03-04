FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Your weekend outlook

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Skies clearing this morning. Followed by sunshine that will last through the end of the week with warming temperatures.

Most of us won't even notice that it rained last night other than the wet roads we have. Showers will end before sunrise and then we will see clouds clear out fast as well. Highs will make it into the upper 50s today. Overnight it will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

this weekend is looking gorgeous with temperatures moderating into the low to mid 60s with sunshine. The warmth and sunshine continues past then as well.

Next week is looking dry with temperatures breaking into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday for most!

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

