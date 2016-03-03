Myrtle Beach Freedom's season starts this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Freedom will play its first game of the season Sunday evening. The brand new arena football team will take on the Carolina Dynasty, out of Columbia, for the game at the Convention Center.

The team has been practicing for two weeks. The head coach said the team is coming along and ready for a strong game on Sunday. There are some former players from the Canadian Football League, the NFL, and some top college teams. Many of the players are locals, so head coach Ryan David said they are extra excited to put on a good show for everyone.

"It's on a Sunday night,” said David. “Football is over, so you got a lot of people that are having withdrawals. So just come on down and see us. We're going to put a great product on the field. We'll play with a lot of class. We want this to be a community type of football team. We just want the community to come out and support us."

Tickets cost $10 to $15. There are discounted prices for groups and season packages. It does cost $5 extra to park at the Convention Center. You can purchase those tickets online or at the door on Sunday.

For this first game, there will be a tailgate party at 5:30 p.m. with a live band before the game starts at 7:00 p.m. There will be a halftime performance and entertainment between the quarters, too.

"We want to put a good quality product out on the field,” said David. “A team that plays with a lot of class. And, you know, a team that you want to bring your family to and want to enjoy the excitement of arena football. Just a nice place to take your family to and have a lot of fun."

The team’s owner, Ronnie McCuin, said around $100,000 has been invested into this team so far. He said a big chunk of that is from his pocket, but the rest is from sponsors and ticket sales. McCuin said performing well this first year is crucial so that the team can earn more trust and support from local sponsors and investors.

There was supposed to be a dance team for the launch of this arena football team, but McCuin said there was not enough interest, so that’s something they hope to add for next year.

